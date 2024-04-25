At the 'Heeramandi' screening in Mumbai, Shekhar Suman and family arrived in a swanky red Ferrari 296 GTS, which is worth Rs 6.24 crore.

Shekhar Suman with Adhyayan Pic/Instagram Screenshot

Listen to this article Heeramandi Screening: Shekhar Suman and son Adhyayan arrive in a Rs 6.2 crore Ferrari x 00:00

Father-son duo Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman embraced the red carpet at the 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' screening in Mumbai. Shekhar’s wife Alka also accompanied the two. What raised brows was that the family didn’t just walk in, but made a dashing entry in a luxury car.

Shekhar and family arrived in a swanky red Ferrari 296 GTS, which is worth a whopping Rs 6.24 crore. Watch the video below.

While Shekhar wore a golden sherwani with a white churidar, Adhyayan exuded style in a silver metallic ethnic ensemble.

In the series, Shekhar Suman breathes life into the character of Zulfikar Ahmed, a man of authority, whose mere presence exudes power and sophistication, while Adhyayan Suman portrays Zorawar Ali Khan, an arrogant nawab of considerable wealth whose pursuits are driven solely by his self-interest.

In an earlier statement, Shekhar Suman described Zulfikar as, "A towering figure of power and authority, he commands attention effortlessly. I'm eager for the audiences to witness the tale of Heeramandi that's close to all our hearts. It was an exhilarating and enriching experience working with a maestro and an auteur like Mr.Bhansali."

Adhyayan Suman expressed, "Zorawar carries himself with a certain air of self-assurance, the kind that's expected of a nawab. It was an honour beyond words to play this character designed by Mr Bhansali. His validation was like a badge of honour for me."

The premiere night of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series saw the who's who of Bollywood made a glamorous appearance at the screening on Wednesday night. From veteran actress Rekha to superstar Salman Khan, actress Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, and Vicky Kaushal, several stars gathered together to root for Bhansali and his 'Heeramandi' team.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, 'Heeramandi' is set to be out on May 1.

The entire team posed on the red carpet for the shutterbugs. 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is based on the concept by Moin Beg. Bhansali also serves as a producer on the show.

(With inputs from ANI)