Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Heeramandi stars Manisha Sonakshi Aditi wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday

Heeramandi stars Manisha, Sonakshi & Aditi wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday

Updated on: 25 February,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On the occasion of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari took to the social media to wish him on his special day

Heeramandi stars Manisha, Sonakshi & Aditi wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Heeramandi stars Manisha, Sonakshi & Aditi wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday
x
00:00

On the occasion of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari took to the social media to wish him on his special day.


Taking to her Instagarm stories, Manisha shared a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and wished the director, saying, "Happy birthday." Sonakshi also wished the director in a special way. She posted a picture with him in which she was seen sitting in a chair donning her character's look, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali stood behind her.


"Happiest Birthday dear sir," she wrote in the caption. Aditi Rao Hydari posted an adorable picture with the filmmaker and wrote, "Happy happiest birthday to my dearest bestest sanjay sir Celebrating you and your genius everyday and forever Love you sir."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi. It was Bhansali's debut series.

It features Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

The director is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sanjay leela bhansali Heeramandi manisha koirala aditi rao hydari sonakshi sinha Instagram bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK