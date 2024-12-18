Hema Malini bumped into lyricist Gulzar during her flight to Delhi from Mumbai. She shared pictures from the meet and also revealed what they discussed

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP-actor Hema Malini recently bumped into veteran lyricist Gulzar while the two were en route to Delhi. The two bonded over good old moments spent on the sets of films such as Meera, Khushboo and Kinara.

Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini shared pictures from her "pleasant meeting" with Gulzar.

"Had such a pleasant, surprise meeting on my flt to Delhi! My travel companion was Gulzar ji who I met after so many years. It was lovely catching up with him all those years plus recalling the wonderful movies we had made together - Meera, Khushboo, Kinara etc. We had so much to talk about that we were still discussing when we landed in Delhi," she wrote.

In one of the images, the duo can be seen engrossed in their chit-chat.

As soon as Hema Malini dropped this post, fans chimed in the comment section and reacted to the pictures with heartfelt comments.

"You both created some of the iconic films together!! Legendary!," a social media user wrote.

"Beautiful pictures," another user commented.

Meanwhile, recently, Hema Malini participated in ISKCON's Rath Yatra in Mathura.

During the yatra, she spoke with media and said, "Krishna bhakts have taken out this Rath Yatra. Devotees from across the world are participating in this Rath Yatra...I pray for healthy and prosperous lives of everyone..."

She also shared her insights on the growth of the Braj Raj Utsav, an annual 10-day cultural festival in Uttar Pradesh that has evolved into a major celebration of the region's art, spirituality, and craftsmanship.

