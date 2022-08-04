Here's how Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to 'boycott' trends for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan has requested people to not boycott and watch the film

Still from Laal Singh Chaddha/ Pic- YouTube

Aamir Khan's much-awaited film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be hitting the theatres in a couple of days. However, ahead of its release, the film became the unwilling center of controversy when some social media users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial, "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. In 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Reacting to the old statement by the actor, a section of netizens have been putting up posts asking people to boycott the film. Hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan have been trending over the past week.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: "I am a perfectionist, but she is perfect," says Aamir Khan complimenting Kareena Kapoor Khan

Recently, at a press meet, Aamir reacted to the boycott trend on social media. "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," Aamir told Mumbai media recently.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the leading actress of the film, also reacted to the boycott calls for the film. "Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously. I just post whatever I want to post," she told India Today.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is directed by Advait Chandan. In the film, Aamir will be seen sharing screen space with his '3 Idiots' co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya. The film will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'.