Here's what Deepika Padukone has to say about Shah Rukh Khan's dapper look from the NMACC event

(Pics courtesy: Shaleen Nathani/ Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan's sartorial choices continue to wow fans and celebs alike.

The superstar was flooded with compliments for the outfit he wore to the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre recently. Apart from Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh's look from the event of NMACC was shared by Shaleena Nathani, who is a stylist of Deepika Padukone.

Sharing the pictures, Shaleena wrote, "DEADDDD!!!! @iamsrk today for the opening of @nmacc.india..." Reacting to the pictures Deepika wrote, "Me too!" She also posted a drool-worthy emoji with the comment.

Shah Rukh looked absolutely dapper in his black suit. He sported a pendant with a black stone to complement the look.

Though Shah Rukh was not present in the family frame, it was Salman Khan who joined Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan for a special photo-op at the event.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

The centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces -- the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube.

It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

