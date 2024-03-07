The Ambani family hosted high-profile guests from different fields for the pre-wedding festivities of their son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. However, filmmaker Karan Johar gave it a miss

Karan Johar

Listen to this article Here's why Karan Johar was missing from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar x 00:00

Filmmaker Karan Johar is not the one to miss a grand BollBollywoodty or any grand party for that matter. The actor is so omnipresent at such galas that even Kareena Kapoor took a dig at him for being at every party during her latest appearance on 'Koffee with Karan'. Therefore, Johar's absence from the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant did raise eyebrows. While the who's-who of Bollywood was seen at the extravaganza, Karan Johar was absent from the festivity. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, Bollywood celebrities had marked their presence at the event with several also putting up performances.

As per a report in India Today, Karan Johar was invited to the wedding and was even scheduled to dance on stage for the soon-to-be-wed couple. He was supposed to perform along with friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. However, Johar was down with fever and throat ache at the last minute. So the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' director decided to stay back in Mumbai and look after his health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manish Malhotra went on to perform the song 'Bole Chudiye' from Johar's film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' along with Gen-Z stars Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Interestingly, Manish designed costumes for the stars – Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor – who featured in the song.

On Wednesday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash. He captioned the post, “Heartiest congratulations to Anant and @radhikamerchant! The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions...The pre wedding festivities are a testament to the love the family has in everyone’s hearts! My deepest love to Nita Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhai, @aambani1 and @shloka11, @_iiishmagish & @anandpiramal. And so much love to Radhika and Anant dil se...Badhai ho (congratulations)! (red heart emojis).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot in July. Their three-day pre-wedding festivity was attended by the likes of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and many more.