While Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star hit the screens over the weekend, the actor continues to receive love for her last release, Hi Nanna (2023). On April 6, at the Oniros Film Awards, she bagged the Best Actress award for her heartfelt performance in the romantic drama, which was fronted by Telugu star Nani.

The Oniros Film Awards is a monthly IMDb Qualifying competition based out of New York that celebrates films and filmmakers from across the globe. Every three months, it conducts movie screenings in New York City that serves as a platform for recognising excellence in cinema.

For Thakur, it’s almost surreal to win an award for her second Telugu film itself. The actor says, “I am beyond thrilled and grateful to receive this honour from the Oniros Film Awards. Portraying the character in Hi Nanna was a rewarding experience, and to be recognised for it in this manner is humbling.” Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv, secured 12 wins at the event, including Best Film and Best Director.