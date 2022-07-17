Breaking News
'HIT: The first Case' box office collection jumps by 65 percent over the weekend

Updated on: 17 July,2022 09:57 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer collected Rs 2 crore nett

The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer, HIT: The First Case, post its release on Friday, saw a jump of 65% over the weekend. The rise in the numbers is being attributed to word of mouth publicity. 

Rajkummar had recently told mid-day.com, "I was never fond of remakes but had to do HIT because I was so involved with the story, it was so engaging. A very well made thriller. We make thrillers in our country but very few are really good ones. This was one of those that I really enjoyed because I'm a film lover myself, I watch a lot of content. For me to get involved and like it, I thought I have to do this one. Then I spoke to Sailesh (director) and he told me he wants to take it to a wider audience by making it in Hindi and he wants to change so many things. Since he has made it once, whatever he couldn't do there or the mistakes he made in that film, he could rectify in this one. That's why it is what it is."




HIT: The First Case directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. 


