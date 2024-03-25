Amid all the hullabaloo, our celebs are also making sure to hop on the bandwagon and extend wishes to their fans on social media.

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Mahesh Babu Pic/Instagram

Holi 2024: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Mahesh Babu and other celebs extend wishes

The festival of colours - Holi, is celebrated across the world with great fervour. It is an occasion that brings joy, togetherness, and loads of fun. Amid all the hullabaloo, our celebs are also making sure to hop on the bandwagon and extend wishes to their fans on social media.

Akshay Kumar shared a fun video of playing Holi with his ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ co-star Tiger Shroff.

The makers of the film will unveil its trailer on March 26. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha in a significant role.

Kajol also extended Holi wishes on social media and wrote, “May this #Holi fill your life with the vibrant colours of love and happiness.”

May this #Holi fill your life with the vibrant colours of love and happiness. 🌈🥳 pic.twitter.com/mVyD5E3FJ1 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 25, 2024

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra, who recently tied the knot with businessman Rakshit Kejriwal shared a picture from her Haldi ceremony to extend Holi wishes.

Hrithik Roshan wrote on X, "May each day of your life be as colourful & joyous as today. Happy Holi beautiful people."

May each day of your life be as colourful & joyous as today. Happy Holi beautiful people ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 25, 2024

"May this Holi fill all our lives with colours and joy," wrote Sunny Deol.

May this Holi fill all our lives with colours and joy 🎉#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/EiR0rPNvRa — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 25, 2024

Chiranjeevi Konidela posted, "Happy Holi to All! May the Festive Colors of Holi make all our lives even more colourful!"

Happy Holi to All ! 🌈

May the Festive Colors of Holi make all our lives even more colourful ! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2024

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing you all a Holi filled with colourful memories. Enjoy the festivities!”

Wishing you all a Holi filled with colourful memories. Enjoy the festivities! #HappyHoli — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 25, 2024

Here are some more posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Holi marks the arrival of spring and is known for its exuberant display of festivities which includes applying colours, splashing water balloons, spraying water guns, and playful antics. Not to miss the delectable delicacies that fill the air with lip-smacking aromas. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Some of the country's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites, such as Vrindavan, Mathura, and Barsana, draw revellers on this day, who drench themselves with the colours of Holi.

(With inputs from ANI)