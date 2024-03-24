Holi 2024: As the festival of colours approaches, several celebrities gear up to celebrate Holi in its true spirit of joy and unity

Celebs share their plans for Holi

Listen to this article Holi 2024: Hitten Ttejwani to Aditi Rathore, celebs share their plans to celebrate the festival of colours x 00:00

As the festival of colours approaches, several celebrities gear up to celebrate Holi in its true spirit of joy and unity. Holi is not just about applying colours but also about celebrating the spirit of togetherness and camaraderie with friends and loved ones. From Hitten Ttejwani to Aditi Rathore, celebs share their plans for this year’s Holi.

Hitten Ttejwani, playing the role of Avinash Sharma in Sony SAB’s Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, shared, "Wishing everyone a vibrant and eco-friendly Holi filled with joy and laughter. Let's make this celebration memorable by conserving water and embracing organic colours. Stay safe and cherish the moments with your loved ones. Happy Holi!"

ADVERTISEMENT

“Holi holds a special place in our culture, bringing joy and vibrant colours into our lives. I eagerly wait for this day each year and really enjoy the moments spent with family and friends. Let's embrace the positivity of this occasion, celebrating life to the fullest with colours and laughter. Wishing everyone a joyful and safe Holi,” said Anjali Tiwari.

Aditi Rathore, essaying the role of Tanvi Sharma in Aangan Aapno Kaa, shared, “Wishing everyone a happy Holi! Let's celebrate responsibly by conserving water and being mindful of our furry friends. Personally, I often get to experience the joy of Holi on set, where we play with colors for days during shooting. So on my days off, I love soaking in the colourful festivities around me. Wishing you all a vibrant and joyful celebration!"

Samar Vermani also talked about her plans and shared that she follows some skincare routine to keep herself safe. The actress shared, “I'm eagerly looking forward to celebrating the vibrant festival of colours with my friends! While Holi used to be all about family gatherings back home, now, living in Mumbai for work, it's more about enjoying the day with friends. As an actor, I have to be mindful of keeping my face safe, so I follow a simple routine to protect my skin from the colors. I believe it's essential to play with organic colors, not just for our safety but also for the environment. Let's have a fantastic time with loved ones without harming nature. Wishing everyone a joyful and eco-friendly Holi!"

Gireesh Sahdev added, "Wishing everyone a joyous Holi! Hope they enjoy it with their family and friends and have a great time. Allow me to express my sentiments through a poem: Aaya rangon ka tyauhaar, laaya ummedon ki bauchhaar. Khelo sang sakhi aur sakha, par na ho koi tumse khafa. Dhyaan rahe koi roothe na, na chot lage koi haddi toote na. Holi ki shubhkamnayein dosto."