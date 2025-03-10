Tracks like Balam Pichkari and Besharam Rang have become iconic, setting the mood for Holi celebrations. So, this Holi, let's look at Deepika Padukone’s iconic Holi songs that still feel fresh

In Pic: Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article Balam Pichkari to Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone’s top songs to set perfect Holi mood x 00:00

Deepika Padukone is currently one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. With her acting, dance moves, and dialogue delivery, she has been ruling hearts in every way. Deepika has given multiple songs that are just perfect for a good vibe, and with Holi approaching, we decided to pen down Deepika Padukone’s songs that give the perfect Holi vibe. Tracks like Balam Pichkari and Besharam Rang have become iconic, setting the mood for Holi celebrations. So, this Holi, let's look at Deepika Padukone’s iconic Holi songs that still feel fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Holi songs

Balam Pichkari

Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the ultimate Holi anthem. The song’s electrifying beats, catchy lyrics, and iconic dance moves make it unforgettable. Deepika’s power-packed performance adds to its charm, making it a must-recreate Holi favorite for fans every year.

Mohe Rang Do Laal

Deepika Padukone’s Mohe Rang Do Laal is a mesmerizing Holi song, known for its soulful melody and captivating visuals. Her graceful and powerful performance, combined with stunning expressions, makes it unforgettable. The song remains one of the most beloved Holi tracks, celebrating tradition with elegance and cinematic beauty.

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

Deepika Padukone's Lahu Muh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a passionate Holi track that blends romance with vibrant festivities. Deepika's mesmerizing dance, graceful expressions, and captivating presence elevate the song, making it a memorable and iconic Holi hit loved by fans.

Besharam Rang

Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang from Pathaan isn't a traditional Holi song, but its vibrant visuals and energetic vibe have made it popular during celebrations. Deepika’s sizzling moves, bold style, and stunning presence in the track have turned it into a festive favorite, perfect for Holi parties.

About Deepika Padukone’s Personal & Professional Life

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby in September 2024 with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years. Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Deepika was most recently seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. She recently walked the ramp for the first time after delivering her baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, and that too for Sabyasachi Mukherjee on the special occasion of his 25th anniversary.