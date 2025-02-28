Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dasani's film Inn Galiyon Mein sets 14th March 2025 date, unveils vibrant Holi song Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai

Directed by Avinash Das, Inn Galiyon Mein to release this Holi

Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dasani's film Inn Galiyon Mein releasing this Holi

As anticipation builds for Inn Galiyon Mein, the makers have officially announced the film’s new release date, which is March 14, 2025, along with the vibrant Holi anthem, 'Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai'. Starring the fresh on-screen pair Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah, Inn Galiyon Mein is a highly awaited film that captures the essence of love and relationships in the age of social media. The newly released track, ‘Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai,’ perfectly captures the spirit of Holi, celebrating unity, joy, and togetherness. The song’s high energy and lively beats make it the ultimate festive anthem for audiences.

New Holi song this year

Arvind Sagole’s vibrant composition, paired with Vimal Kashyap’s heartfelt lyrics, shines through the soulful vocals of Nakash Aziz. The song starts with Jaaved Jaaferi's voiceover talking about communal harmony as the song begins with Holi visuals. Vivaan takes centre stage in the song, showing off his dance move in a white kurta and jeans, and a colourful dupatta.

What is Inn Galiyon Mein about?

Directed by Avinash Das, Inn Galiyon Mein showcases his signature storytelling style, nuanced and rich in emotional depth. The film is set to take audiences on an emotional journey, reflecting both the challenges and beauty of love in the social media age. Produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav, Co-Produced by Jannisar Hussain, Adarsh Saxena, Sanjeevv Gosswami and Alcor Productions, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi in a pivotal role. Inn Galiyon Mein promises to resonate deeply with viewers, blending a modern narrative with the timeless essence of romance.

Set in the digital era, Inn Galiyon Mein examines the impact of social media on relationships and societal norms. Director Avinash Das says, "With Inn Galiyon Mein, we wanted to tell a story that resonates with modern age love, heartfelt, and deeply connected to our culture. Holi is a festival that brings people together, and Uda Hawa Mein Rang Hai captures that spirit of love, joy, and unity. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy of this song and the emotions of the film when it releases on 14th March 2025."

Inn Galiyon Mein is slated to release in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Earlier, the film was set to release on February 28.