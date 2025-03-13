Despite sustaining a rib injury recently, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shot for the high-energy Holi song Bam Bam Bhole from his upcoming film Sikandar

Salman Khan in Bam Bam Bhole

Sikandar: Salman Khan filmed the Holi song Bam Bam Bhole with broken ribs - watch video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s dedication and commitment to his craft is unmatchable. Known for his strong work ethic and passion for filmmaking, Salman refuses to let physical pain stand in the way of delivering an outstanding performance. Despite sustaining a rib injury recently, Salman shot for the high-energy song Bam Bam Bhole from his upcoming film Sikandar. A fan shared a video showing him wincing as he touches his injured rib. Yet, Salman continues to be active, attending events, and engaging with fans and the media. Watch the clip below.

This is what we call Commitment! Salman Khan shot Bum Bum Bole song with broken ribs. #salmankhan #salmankhanuniverse #bumbumbole pic.twitter.com/HuwgFOwegK — Salman Khan Universe Fan Club (@salmanuniv) March 12, 2025

Sikandar song Bam Bam Bhole

Bam Bam Bhole is a song based on a Holi sequence involving a massive set-up with numerous dancers and actors, demanding a high level of precision and energy. Despite the immense discomfort from his injury, Salman chose to power through the challenge, ensuring that the shoot continued without any hindrances. His determination to not cancel the shoot, especially considering the large-scale production and the effort from everyone involved, speaks about his professionalism and dedication towards his team and fellow workers.

The dance moves in the song were no easy feat, and the injury made each move a test of endurance. However, Salman’s resilience, paired with his natural charisma and commitment to the project, helped him give his best performance despite the pain. It’s moments like these that remind us why Salman continues to be one of the most beloved actors in Bollywood—he goes above and beyond for his fans.

About Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Going by the teaser, Salman Khan’s larger-than-life presence is undeniable, as he delivers powerful dialogues and jaw-dropping action sequences that will leave you at the edge of your seat. His electrifying performance, combined with the heart-pounding background score, sets the tone for a film that will be etched in audiences’ memories for years to come.



Along with Salman Khan’s power-packed performance, Rashmika Mandanna shines through with her grace, adding a touch of charm to the intense drama unfolding on-screen.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic marvel packed with high-octane action, intense drama, and raw emotion.