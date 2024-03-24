Holika Dahan 2024: Navya Naveli Nanda shared pictures of the celebration at the Bachchan house on her Instagram handle

Bachchan family celebrate Holika dahan

Holika Dahan, also called as Choti Holi is celebrated a day before the main Holi festival. Holi, the festival of colours is one of the most auspicious and widely celebrated festival by Hindus after Diwali. Apart from playing colours, the marks love among lord Krishna and Radha and the festival also marks good over evil in Hinduism. Holi festival also marks the celebration of spring season.

The Bachchan family also gathered on Sunday night to celebrate Holika dahan. Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan , took to her Instagram handle soon after to share some inside pictures from the ceremony. In the first picture, Navya can be seen posing for the camera wearing a white kurti with the bonfire burning in all its glory behind her. In the second picture, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen sitting near the bonfire while Jaya can be seen setting fire in another pic. In one of the pictures, Navya can be seen applying tika to her 'mamu' Abhishek. In the picture, Aishwarya Rai can be seen standing in the background.

Take a look:

Navya Naveli Nanda is different from many celebrity kids who usually enter the entertainment world like their parents. Although she could've easily chosen a film career, Navya decided to contribute to her father's business. In a CNBC-TV18 interview, Navya talked about her career goals and future business plans. When asked why she didn't go into films like her grandparents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, she explained that both sides of her family have a strong business background. Her father's family has a four-generation history in business, making it a familiar path for her.

“Both sides of my family have a rich heritage. On my father’s side, we have a four-generation history in business. While this might be surprising for some, it doesn’t pose a challenge for me; I find it to be a familiar and straightforward path." Navya was quoted as saying.

Navya shared that she grew up in Delhi with her paternal grandfather and father. Early on, she was involved in discussions about stock markets, shaping her understanding of business.