Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting ready to live in their recently renovated house in Los Angeles, according to The Sun US. The website posted new pictures taken from above showing the $20 million mansion, and they mentioned that it seems to be all fixed up after mold issues made the couple leave for a while.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in 2018, live in a big house in the Hollywood Hills with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who just celebrated her second birthday in January 2024. Recent aerial photos show that Priyanka and Nick's house seems almost finished. Before this, Priyanka and Nick had taken legal action because they had to leave the house due to the mold problem.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bought a fancy house in September 2019 for $20 million after their big wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018. They recently left the place due to water damage causing mould issues in their Los Angeles mansion. This has led to a legal dispute since May 2023.

As per reports, the couple, along with their two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has moved to another property. It's unclear when they'll return, but their current home is unoccupied and not rented. The LA mansion, featuring seven bedrooms and various amenities, faced problems like mould contamination and water leaks, making it unfit to live in, as stated in a lawsuit filed in May 2023.

The lavish LA mansion reportedly consists of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full-service gym and a billiards room. Priyanka Chopra has shared many pictures of the property on Instagram, allowing one to assume the house is breathtaking!

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.