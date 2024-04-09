Check out Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, enjoying rainy day fun with laughter and bubbles!

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, Malti Marie, captures the hearts of many with her adorable behaviour. Priyanka frequently shares precious moments with her little one on social media. Recently, she posted a cute photo of Malti enjoying a rainy day, giving a peek into her playful antics.

Today, April 9th, Priyanka Chopra posted a photo on Instagram showing her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The adorable little girl wore a pink outfit with purple boots and a white raincoat while happily playing with a bubble maker toy on the balcony.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently enjoyed her vacation with family in India, is back to work as she returns to the sets of her next Hollywood film 'Heads Of State'. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka gave a glimpse of the script. The page had the film's title and mentioned that Harrison Query wrote it. It also has the Priyanka's name watermarked on it.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "And we're back." She will be seen in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka on Wednesday announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with this exciting news by sharing an article with a note.

Priyanka and her production company Purple Pebble Pictures banner have joined Barry Avrich's new feature documentary. The note said, "Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22's new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that."

Recently, she lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.