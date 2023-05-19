Hrithik Rohan to unveil Hindi teaser of Tovino Thomas's 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 May,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The film stars Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. This is going to be Tovino's first pan India film and will be releasing on a grand note

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan needs no introduction. This versatile actor, for the first time, is all set to release the teaser of a south film. Starring Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles, the Malayalam film is titled 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' (ARM). This film is going to be Tovino's first pan India film and will be releasing on a grand note.


Hrithik, for the first time, will be unveiling the teaser of a south film and the team of 'ARM' is super excited about it. The teaser will be out on 19th May at 7 PM. The Malayalam teaser of the film will be unveiled by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Telugu teaser by Nani, Kannada teaser by Rakshit Shetty, and the Tamil teaser by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 



In an interview with mid-day.com, when Tovino was asked if ARM will do what 'RRR' did for Telugu cinema and 'KGF' and 'Kantara' did for Kannada cinema, he says, "We cannot predict that. I wish and dream of everyone loving that movie. As far I know the movie has come out well. The editor called me up and said the film has come out well and I trust him. I haven't seen the film yet. But the post production is going on. While shooting the film itself we had a very good feeling about it. Hopefully, it will work for majority of the audience."


"I will try my best for the film to release everywhere. I want it to release across the world on the same day in multiple languages. But it is not very easy coming from Malayalam cinema. We usually release it for Malayalee diaspora all over the world. I want to release it for everyone across the world. The film has romance, action sequence, a treasure-hunt, emotions , revenge, whatever you can include in a movie we have included," he added. 

Tovino Thomas has become popular across the country with 'Minnal Murali', a super hero film. The actor is grateful to Hrithik for lending his support and agreeing to release the teaser.

