Breaking News
Mumbai: Public toilets will get a scrubbing five times a day
Mumbai: Two women, pushed into flesh trade rescued by cops; lodge manager arrested
Mumbai: 20-year-old man arrested for molesting four school girls
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Inquiry ordered against Tulinj, Manikpur police
Mumbai: Cab driver, passengers killed my child, says woman

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hrithik Roshan dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena at Red Sea Film Festival will make you nostalgic

Hrithik Roshan dancing to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' at Red Sea Film Festival will make you nostalgic

Updated on: 11 December,2022 09:12 AM IST  |  Saudi Arabia
ANI |

Top

From talking about Hindi films to dancing to his famous track 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', Hrithik enthralled the audience at the event in the best way possible.

Hrithik Roshan dancing to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' at Red Sea Film Festival will make you nostalgic

Pic courtesy: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram


Hrithik Roshan added Bollywood 'tadka' to Red Sea International Film Festival with his presence. From talking about Hindi films to dancing to his famous track 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', Hrithik enthralled the audience at the event in the best way possible. His dance on 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from his debut film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' made everyone nostalgic for obvious reasons. It was an impromptu dance performance as there was no music available at the venue. Hrithik sang the tune and performed the hook step of the song, evoking loud cheers from the audience.


Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor talks about his 'disaster' films 'Shamshera', 'Jagga Jasoos' at Red Sea International Film Festival



The particular video, which was shared on the Instagram page of Stellar Entertainment, went viral and received heartfelt reactions from netizens.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gina Golani Shetty (@thestellarentertainmentco)

"Nostalgia feels...Hrithik rocks," a social media user commented. "Wow... this is an evergreen hookstep," another one wrote. Post his session, the actor even met the international icon, Jackie Chan. The two posed for a photo together. He also bumped into Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan calls changes in Bollywood a 'recalibration' at Red Sea Film Fest

Several images surfaced online in which the actors are seen seated next to each other. Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie, while Mahira looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery cape gown. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience. He will be next seen in Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you looking forward to wild card entries in Bigg Boss 16?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hrithik roshan jackie chan kaho naa pyaar hai Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood Bollywood News Update

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK