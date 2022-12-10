Hrithik Roshan calls changes in Bollywood a 'recalibration' at Red Sea Film Fest

"My father was against me coming into films because of the struggle that he had to go through," said Roshan when asked if his father supported his choice to venture into acting. "He struggled very hard for 20 years and did not want me to go through what he went through. But I think there was something inside me that was really determined," reports Variety.

"I wanted to prove myself because I grew up with a really bad stutter and this was my one chance to look and feel normal," he continued, telling the audience how the exclusion and isolation he felt due to his childhood stammering led him to set up a charity foundation with the aim of helping children with special abilities.

"What this did for me was equalise every one of us in my head. I see myself in every single human being I meet, which makes me able to connect with people very easily. It makes me very empathetic, very tolerant and patient."

"I wouldn't wish this upon my children or the children of the world," he said of the correlation between success and self-esteem experienced by many people in the industry. "I'd rather they grew up with enough self-worth, to be okay with or without the success and then yearn for bettering themselves as human beings or actors or whatever career they choose."

The actor does not rely on social media for boosting his ego either, stating that he "has never been on the receiving end of anything negative on social media," something he attributes to not giving it "much attention."

"I need social media to contribute, to inspire, but I don't indulge. If you're posting something to feel better about yourself then you're setting yourself up for disappointment. I make sure that I am feeling my best when I am doing any social media posts because I don't want to be at the mercy of people to feel good, so to me it's always been great."

Hrithik, who is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, spoke on the ever-evolving nature of the industry. "It's evolved for the better. It's a process of evolution, we are only going to get better - if you don't, nature will make sure that you do."

The actor also commented on how, at the beginning of his career, films released in Bollywood "had a formula to it, like a recipe," and now that recipe "went out of the window."