TUESDAY TRIVIA: When Ameesha Patel posed with an ALMOST UNRECOGNIZABLE Hrithik Roshan!

The day and date of 14 January 2000 will forever be etched in the history of Bollywood. The reason? Well… this was the day when one of Bollywood’s all-time blockbuster film 'Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai' got released. The film not only got the cash registers ringing for the film’s makers, but also gave Bollywood its very own all-rounder superhero in the form of the one and only Hrithik Roshan!
Speaking of Hrithik Roshan, a few weeks back, Ameesha Patel (who was the film’s lading lady) chose to walk the memory lane and posted a photograph of herself along with an almost unrecognizable Hrithik Roshan! She even captioned the post stating, “So as I promised .. zillions of requests for throwback pictures n videos .. Will do THROWBACK WEEKENDS.. started yesterday and here it is another rare pik …@hrithikroshan n me in the house I grew up in South Mumbai .. both our families along with friends were at my home celebrating before starting the shoot of KAHO NAA PYAAR HAIN .. we started filming few days after this picture”. The rest as they say… is history!
On the professional front, while Ameesha Patel is busy with her events and appearances, Hrithik Roshan is busy with his under-production ‘Fighter’, which has Deepika Padukone as his co-star.