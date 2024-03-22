Hrithik Roshan watched the Gen-Z-based film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and took the time out to heap praise on Ananya Panday, who played a lead role in it.

From the horse’s mouth

As he often does, Hrithik Roshan caught up on a film long after its release. This time, the actor watched the Gen-Z-based film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and took the time out to heap praise on Ananya Panday, who played a lead role in it. “Thoroughly enjoyed the film. This is not an easy genre. Ananya Panday, you are a star. What a performance,” he wrote, also heaping praise on her co-stars, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Panday responded to his comment, stating, “You made my day! Thank you for your lovely words and appreciation. It’s motivating.” The film is about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Better together

A social media post added a dose of excitement to the lives of web users last evening. Prabhu Deva and AR Rahman recently shared a poster revealing that they were set to reunite after 25 years. The poster for the project, tentatively titled ARRPD6—a combination of their initials—showcases a dynamic dance pose. In a subsequent slide, Prabhu Deva, Yogi Babu, and Malayalam actors Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan are listed as the cast members. Manoj NS is set to write and direct the project that will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

On stage in Japan

SS Rajamouli expressed pleasure at the musical adaptation of his hit film, RRR. The movie, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, was widely appreciated in Japan, where his film has been adapted for the stage. Sharing a glimpse from the play, Rajamouli, who was in Japan, wrote, “It’s an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110-year-old Takarazuka company. Thank you, Japanese audience, for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Can’t appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, and talent.”

The protective aunt!

Sara Ali Khan’s aunt Saba Pataudi came to her rescue after a social media user commented on her acting abilities. Khan, who had two web releases this month, faced criticism for her performance in her latest film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which she plays a freedom fighter. A user commented on the film, stating, “The theme looks interesting, but I’m damn sure Sara Ali Khan is going to ruin [it] with her overacting.” Saba, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, responded stating, “Don’t judge something until you’ve seen it first. She’s actually brilliant! MashaAllah.” Saba also took to her Instagram story to give a shout-out to Sara’s film.

To wed soon?

In a now-deleted Reddit post, a user claimed that Kangana Ranaut is set to tie the knot in a few months. The insider claimed that the actor had chosen her wedding ensemble—a saree—which is being designed by an uncommon fashion designer. Not much about the groom was shared, and the authenticity of the insider’s claims couldn’t be determined either. However, some of those who commented on the thread also claimed to be aware of the nuptials. While many congratulated the actor, others shared memes about how the news would be received by her ex-partners.

Back on the screen

Rashami Desai will reportedly be seen in the upcoming movie, Jahangir National University (JNU), and will play a character based on the life of writer and professor Nivedita Menon. The actor said of her return to screen: “I want to give a huge thanks to all my fans and supporters for waiting so patiently to see me on screen. It was a conscious decision to take a bit of a break in order to do the kinds of things I wanted to do on screen. I have put my blood, sweat and effort into getting into the skin of my character to do complete justice to it.”

The charming Khan

Preity Zinta took a walk down memory lane and recalled working on her 2004 film, Veer-Zaara, with Shah Rukh Khan, who she says helped in “brightening” her day after she felt like a “zombie” during rehearsals. Sharing a video online, Zinta wrote, “This was us rehearsing for an award show. I had no sleep for two days, and felt like a zombie. @iamsrk helped brighten the day and the rehearsal with his easy charm and timely jokes (sic).” Veer Zaara, which is directed by Yash Chopra, revolves around an Indian pilot, who falls in love with a Pakistani girl. The film also stars Rani Mukerji.

New collab

Punjabi rapper and actor Diljit Dosanjh has joined forces with Saweetie for the song, Khutti. Taking to Instagram, Dosanjh shared a glimpse of the music video in which they are seen sporting yellow attire. While Saweetie raps in English, the Lover hitmaker renders verses in Punjabi. “Khutti out now with ice girl Saweetie. Just landed in Punjab (sic),” shared Dosanjh. On the work front, he will be seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Dosanjh recently hit headlines for his bit-sized association with Ed Sheeran when he shared the stage with the latter at his Mumbai concert.