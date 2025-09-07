Hrithik Roshan wished his father Rakesh Roshan on his birthday with an emotional Instagram note. Calling him the “best teacher,” Hrithik credited him for guiding him through life’s toughest paths

Hrithik Roshan credits Rakesh Roshan for being the best teacher on his birthday: 'Nothing will shake the soldier in me"

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a string of pictures, revisiting their early days on film sets, showing the father-son duo in action. The post also featured a couple of unseen moments, including pictures from Hrithik's birthday celebrations and others with family members.

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan has shared a heartfelt birthday message for his father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

In his caption, Hrithik penned down his emotions toward his father, crediting Rakesh Roshan for being the "best teacher."

"Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years, I have learnt to see the opposite as well, and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within, the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation. Today I walk in balance, as do you. Never complete, but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path," the 'War 2' star wrote.

Expressing a moment of pride as a son. Hrithik further thanked his father for "building the soldier" in him.

As the actor poured his heart out on social media, Rakesh Roshan also responded warmly. "Duggu love you & blessings always," he wrote in the comments.

Others like Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Sussanne Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor also reacted to the post.

On the work front for Hrithik Roshan, the actor was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2', which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan is also set to collaborate with his son for the much-awaited 'Krrish 4.'

Earlier this year, the filmmaker announced the project, confirming that Hrithik will take over the director's chair alongside producer Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

