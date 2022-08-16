Hrithik Roshan treats fans with his rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

Apart from being the finest actors and dancers the country has ever seen, the superstar also hails from a music family and has a long tryst with music

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/AFP

A true-blue Bollywood superstar, who is often referred to as the ‘complete package’, Hrithik Roshan now gets behind the microphone to pursue yet another passion. On the occasion of Independence Day, the superstar treated fans and audiences across the country to his rendition of Vande Mataram.

Apart from being the finest actors and dancers the country has ever seen, the superstar also hails from a musical family and has a long tryst with music. Paying tribute to the men and women of the Indian Defence Forces and celebrating the undying spirit of India, Hrithik lent his vocals to ‘Vande Mataram’ originally produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s JJust Music, composed by Vishal Mishra, and sung by Tiger Shroff.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan describes Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as beautiful

Taking to social media he shared,"Felt it . Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones altho won’t make the bad singing better. In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual. Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation.

Thank you @vishalmishraofficial , been humming this since I heard this wonderful track

Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this , following your lead my friend.

Thank you @purpose.studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it.

Sorry for taking you by surprise @shannondonaldmusic promise to do proper way next time :)

@jjustmusicofficial

@warnermusicindia

#VandeMataram"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

This Independence Day, the superstar chose to do something different to celebrate the occasion, and pay his respect in a novel manner and this rendition of ‘Vande Mataram is a true treat to his fans!

Music has always been in the superstar’s blood - His grandfather Roshanlal was a celebrated musician, his grandmother Ira Roshan too had sung for films including a duet with Lata Mangeshkar for the film ‘Anokha Pyaar’ in 1948, and his uncle Rajesh Roshan has been a prominent music composer for over 50 years.

In the past, Hrithik Roshan lent his voice to songs like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s 'Senorita', 'Guzaarish’s 'What A Wonderful World' and 'Kites In the Sky' from 'Kites' and is often seen crooning on his social media posts including 'Koi Mil Gaya’s 'Jaadoo' on a throwback BTS post from the sets of 'Super 30' and the classic 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' among others.