Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, released on OTT, fan says, 'We love whacko version of you'

Hrithik Roshan shared glimpse of his film 'Vikram Vedha' on Instagram

'Vikram Vedha,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, can now be streamed online. The digital premiere of the film is available for free to the audience. Hrithik Roshan informed his followers on Instagram and inquired if his portrayal of the gangster Vedha was successful. According to the actor, the character of Vedha was a bit whacko for him.

On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and posted a black and white glimpse of his character Vedha along with a poster of the film, which also features Saif Ali Khan.

He captioned, "Really eager for you all to watch #VikramVedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me :) I wonder if it has worked (Face with Monocle Emoji) YOU tell me ! Also by the way , you can watch the digital premier absolutely FREE ! Which I think is amazing , well done @officialjiocinema for making this happen !! Streaming from tonight !! #VikramVedhaOnJioCinema"

Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad reacted to the post by saying, “Yeahhhhhh” in the comments section.

Soon after Hrithik's fans showered comments on his post. one wrote, "It was definitely one of your best performances ever sir (Raising hands emoji), the only reason why it didn’t do well at the box office was because it was a fresh remake. You should definitely do more roles like this, your portrayal of vedha gave me the angry young man vibes(the peak big b)(Raising hands emoji along with 100 emoji)."

Another wrote, "It worked and it worked out absolutely amazing (2 fire emoji) couldn't have been better..got to witness a new version of Hrithik Roshan in this movie (heart emoji) Eagerly waiting to watch it again (smiling face with heart shaped eyes emoji)."

While third fan wrote, "Next level action & acting (smiling face with heart shapped eyes, fire and heart emoji)", and another wrote, "We love and appreciate this whacko version of you! Vedha Stan always ! "

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayathri and is a Hindi remake of their Tamil film of the same name. The film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the original Tamil version and Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, and Yogita Bihani in the Hindi version.

The story of Vikram Vedha centres around the pursuit of a notorious gangster, Vedha (Hrithik Roshan), by a determined police officer, Vikram (Saif Ali Khan). The hunt turns into an intricate cat-and-mouse game where Vedha, a skilled storyteller, guides Vikram through a series of thought-provoking stories, uncovering multiple moral ambiguities. Although the film grossed Rs.78 crore at the box office, it failed to meet the expected performance.

