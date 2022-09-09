Ganesh Chaturthi: I was one amongst the privileged to meet Eknath Shinde ji for Ganeshotsav, says Isha Koppikar Narang

After having participated in Miss India competition, Isha Koppikar Narang went onto do modeling for many brands. As a natural progression, Isha graduated to do films, both in Bollywood and down south.

After having participated in Miss India competition, Isha Koppikar Narang went onto do modeling for many brands. As a natural progression, she graduated to do films in Bollywood and as well as down south.

Mid-Day Online met up with Isha Koppikar Narang on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for an exclusive interview.

What, according to you, was unique about this year’s Ganeshotsav?

The most unique about this year is that I got Ganpati Bappa to my house this year for the first time.

Three dishes that you associate with Ganeshotsav festival.

My favourite ‘Batata Sukhe’, ‘Fruits Anch Sasam’, Tendli Bebbe Bhaji’.

Which is your most favourite Ganeshotsav song from Bollywood?

I simply love the track ‘Deva Shri Ganesha’ .

Can you recall your most vivid Ganeshotsav memory during childhood?

Since I lived in a colony, we all celebrated the Ganeshotsav festival together. We had a ‘Sarvajanik Ganpati Bappa’ for 10 days. The most amazing aspect about the whole thing was that, we used to start planning for all the festivities a month in advance. As a student, many of us used to plan for all dances and skits, right after school!

The day of the Ganpati Visarjan is here…

After ten days of fun and devotion, the Ganesh festival used to leave a void (it still does) in our lives and we would eagerly wait for next year (like we do every year).

Three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha...

Dear Lord Ganesha, firstly, please give me the opportunity to bring your idol every year in my life and give me a chance for doing your seva. Secondly, please keep everyone healthy, happy and peaceful everywhere. Thirdly, grant me name, fame, health and wealth, so that I can use these resources to help and serve humanity.

You recently met Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for Ganeshotsav. How was the overall experience?

Amazing! I was one amongst the privileged to meet Eknath Shinde ji. I was extremely overwhelmed to be a part of our honorable Chief Minister’s Ganpati festivities. It was a really awesome experience to be seeing a beautiful Ganpati. The hospitality was totally impeccable. Overall, it was a memorable evening where I met lot of people, thanks to Eknath ji.

