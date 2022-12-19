Breaking News
Karnataka: Teacher kills 10-year-old student, attacks his mother and colleague
I live for the love of audiences: Bhumi Pednekar

Updated on: 19 December,2022 12:58 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bhumi plays the role of the fiery and feisty Gauri Waghmere, Vicky Kaushal's onscreen wife

I live for the love of audiences: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar


Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is getting rave reviews for her brilliant acting opposite Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera. Bhumi plays the role of the fiery and feisty Gauri Waghmere, Vicky Kaushal's onscreen wife and she is unanimously being loved.


Bhumi says, “I live for the love of audiences and it is so heartening that people have always been kind enough to give a lot of love for my performances. Since my debut, I have tried to choose roles that have a striking impact on screen and on the hearts of audiences and it is really encouraging to see them praising my performance in Govinda Naam Mera.”



She adds, “It is always interesting to play different roles in every film and live through so many characters and challenge yourself constantly. Gauri Waghmare is that character for me. She is a riot. I have never come across such a character in life but more power to her.”


Bhumi, who has been sweeping awards and love for her incredible acting in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Lust Stories and Son Chiriya, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, among others, further says, “I think I can be best friends with her because she is witty, self-reliant and fiercely independent. I love women who don’t think of themselves as inferior to men and she will be one of the most fun characters that I have played on screen to date.”

Bhumi has a mighty slate of 7 films, including Govinda Naam Mera, that releases in the next 12 months. Her line-up includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.

