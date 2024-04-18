'I was brain damaged': Tanishaa Mukerji recalls falling from a mountain while shooting debut film 'Sssshhh…’

Tanishaa Mukerji made her Bollywood debut with ‘Sssshhh…’ directed by Pavan S. Kaul. The slasher film also featured Karan Nath and Dino Morea.

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who didn’t taste the same amount of success and stardom as her sister Kajol, recalls the time she had a horrific accident while shooting her debut film ‘Sssshhh…’. Directed by Pavan S. Kaul, the slasher film also featured Karan Nath and Dino Morea.

In an interview with News 18, Tanishaa said, “I was brain damaged. I fell off a mountain and I had a massive concussion. For pretty much one year of my life, I had to go for regular EEGs because you have to check if the swelling in my brain had reduced. It took one year for it to actually come back to its normal size.”

“I didn’t tell anybody this but I did have a lot of difficulty because I was shooting my first film. I used to literally shoot for 2 hours and sleep for 3 hours. I would literally shoot for 2 hours because it would be so hectic and I would pass out. I wouldn’t be able to stay awake because my brain was exhausted,” she added.

Over the years, Tanishaa went on to do films like 'Neal 'n' Nikki', 'Sarkar', and 'Tango Charlie' to name a few.

Tanishaa, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, returned in 2021 with a spy thriller titled 'Code Name Abdul'. Talking about her reason for being away from films Tanishaa told ANI, "I don't think that's a conscious choice. That just happened by default, when these things happen...I think there has been a break in my released films, but I haven't taken a break from acting."

On the work front, Tanishaa will be seen in ‘Luv You Shankar’ alongside Shreyas Talpade. Directed by filmmaker Rajiv S Ruia, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Elakshi Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh, Hemant Pandey, Master Mann Gandhi, and Prateek Jain. Tanishaa told IANS, "Being a part of 'Luv You Shankar' has been a truly fulfilling experience. It's a film that celebrates the human spirit and the power of love, and I'm excited for audiences to embark on this divine journey with us."

The film will be released on April 19.