Tanishaa Mukerji says kissing scenes in 'Neal n Nikki' were easy as she was dating Uday Chopra, reveals Kajol did not watch film

L-Still from Neal N Nikki; R- Kajol

Tanishaa Mukerji made her acting debut in 2003 with the multi-starrer 'Sssshhh...' She then played a lead role for the first time in the film 'Neal N Nikki' in 2005 opposite Uday Chopra. Despite the film being backed by Yash Raj Films, the film failed to perform and subsequently did not help in pushing her career forward. Tanishaa, who is the younger sister of actor Kajol, recently opened up about how her sister did not watch the film as it had 'many kissing scenes'.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Tanishaa Mukerji said that Kajol has to date not watched 'Neal N Nikki'. "It was too much kissing on-screen. My sister (Kajol) has not watched the film till today. Even I tell my friend’s kids to watch it after growing up a little bit. That conservativeness exists in our country.”

The actress further said that had the film been offered to her today, she would have done it differently. The actor added, “If today Neil N Nikki would have come to me, I would have offered to play the character differently because you are influencing young minds. At that time, I didn’t get involved in it enough.”

Tanishaa said that she was comfortable doing the kissing scene in the film as she was also dating her co-star Uday Chopra back then. "I was comfortable because Uday and I knew each other. We started dating during the shoot of the film, so it was like I was doing it with my boyfriend, so it became easy.” Th duo first met each other on the sets of the film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge' which was being directed by Uday's older brother Aditya Chopra. Tanishaa was on the set with her sister Kajol who played the lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Tanishaa and Uday broke up after two years of dating and continue to be friends.

'Neal N Nikki', a romantic comedy was directed by Arjun Sablok. The film narrates the story of a young girl who initiates a patch-up with her ex-boyfriend only to dump him. The film opened to negative reviews and eventually tanked at the box office.