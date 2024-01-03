After a slew of celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, presumably after having a fun time with his family

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Mumbai with Gauri Khan, AbRam after ringing in New Year 2024 in an undisclosed location

With the beginning of New Year 2024, many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport, returning from their New Year getaway. After a slew of celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, presumably after having a fun time with his family.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Mumbai with Gauri Khan, AbRam after ringing in New Year 2024

Many Bollywood celebs had flitted off to various foreign picturesque locals to welcome in the New Year 2024. Which turned the Mumbai airport into a celebrity hotspot. Shah Rukh Khan had also flown away for the New Year with his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest, AbRam Khan. Some time ago, the entire Khan family was seen leaving a private airport in Mumbai.

On Tuesday night, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai after celebrating New Year with his family. The 'Dunki actor was spotted exiting a private airport in Mumbai. SRK donned a huge black hoodie and was seen hiding behind his bodyguards. Soon after, his family also stepped out. Abram wore a black hoodie, while Gauri looked beautiful in a white jacket.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Meanwhile, talking about SRK's recent release, 'Dunki,' marks the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously given hits like 'PK', 'Sanju', '3 Idiots', and 'Munna Bhai'.

It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan made a hat trick in 2023. With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and now 'Dunki', the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year.

Speaking about 'Dunki', Shah Rukh Khan said, "I made 'Jawan' fir maine socha maine ladke ladkiyu ke liye bana di apane liye kuch nahy banayi fir maine 'Dunki' bana di. Ye meri vaali film hai jo mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai..year started with 'Pathaan' for me, which was always lady's first for the girls and I want to end the year with a film for me." Khan also said he expects the film to leave audiences with a feeling of love for their country and family, "between giggles and laughter."

(With inputs from ANI)