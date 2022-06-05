Breaking News
IIFA 2022: Picture of Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan sitting together goes viral

Updated on: 05 June,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The picture shared on the IIFA Instagram handle, shows Salman and Abhishek sitting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

IIFA 2022: Picture of Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan sitting together goes viral

Salman Khan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Abhishek Bachchan/IIFA


A picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan sitting just one seat apart at the recently-concluded 22nd edition of IIFA awards 2022 has taken over the internet.

The picture shared on the IIFA Instagram handle, shows Salman and Abhishek sitting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who heads the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Social Development, at the main award ceremony held on Saturday night.




In the image, the two actors are seen having a deep conversation with Sheikh Nahyan as they got photographed sitting in the front row.


