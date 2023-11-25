Ileana D'Cruz says she's thankful for 'baby daddy' Michael Dolan; actress talks about wonders of motherhood

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed Koa Phoenix Dolan earlier this year. She recently interacted with her fans on Instagram and answered a barrage of questions, including some personal ones that seemed to be burning for many

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed Koa Phoenix Dolan earlier this year, in August of this year. She announced the birth of her child by sharing a heart-melting picture of the baby boy sleeping. She recently interacted with her fans on Instagram and answered a barrage of questions, including some personal ones that seemed to be burning for many. Ileana revealed she is not raising her son Koa alone; her baby daddy, Michael Dolan, is very much in the picture.

More recently, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram stories to interact with her legions of fans and answer their questions. One fan asked the actress about how she's raising her child as a single mother, to which Ileana said, "I'm not (red heart emoji).” While replying to this question, she also posted a romantic picture with her baby daddy, Michael Dolan. One fan asked, apart from baby Koa, what she's thankful for, to which she said, "Apart from the baby, something you're really, really thankful for,” to which Ileana replied, “My baby daddy (red heart emoji, evil eye emoji)."

Another netizen asked Ileana, "What has surprised you about being a new mom?” The actress said, “How incredibly strong we are as mamas." She was also asked about her first reaction to the pregnancy to which she said, "Found out pretty much exactly one year ago that I was pregnant, and it was the most surreal, unbelievably emotional moment. It still feels so surreal holding my little darling boy right now. It feels like a big, cloudy dream."

Ileana has been quite private about her personal life from the outset. Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later. She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5. In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen cutely sleeping.

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." Ileana just disclosed the love of her life, though. She released images from a date night with her enigmatic partner.

She shared glimpses of her dinner date with her admirers on her Instagram story. Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. After the two were seen on holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, love allegations about the pair began to circulate.

Ileana formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone.

Ileana was last seen in 'The Big Bull,' which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely.'