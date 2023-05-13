After announcing her pregnancy, Ileana D'Cruz shared her first pictures with her baby bump

Ileana D'Cruz Baby bump pictures

Listen to this article Ileana D'Cruz shares baby bump for the first time since announced pregnancy; see pics x 00:00

Ileana D'Cruz, has shared her pregnancy pictures with her fans for the first time. She had previously disclosed that she is pregnant with her initial progeny last month, devoid of unveiling other information. This marks the initial period of her revealing the comprehensive image, encompassing the Baby bump.

She posted pictures taken at her house. The mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz wore a black dress that emphasized her baby bump while appearing without makeup. In the pictures, her emotions range from joyful excitement to tenderly gazing at her belly to a final smile.

Sharing the first pictures from her pregnancy journey, actress wrote in the caption, “Bump alert ‼️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana gave credit to her friend who was the one behind the camera and clicked her beautiful Baby bump pictures.

Reacting to her baby bump photos, Shibani Akhtar wrote in the comment section, “Love you girl so happy for you.”

Actors Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry, dropped red heart emojis for the actor. Even Nargis Fakhri who has worked with Ileana in Varun Dhawan's starrer 'Main Tera Hero' dropped emoji of Smiling Face With Heart-Shaped Eyes emoji.

While fans praised her beauty, a few users also commented asking about the father of Ileana's child.

Last month, Ileana took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a picture of a baby romper and a ‘mama’ pendant. She wrote in the caption, “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

After announcing her pregnancy, the actor has been sharing parts of her journey with fans. Recently, she posted selfies and showed a glimpse of her baking session where she made soft bread at home.

There were rumors that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, Katrina Kaif's brother, some time ago. However, neither of them confirmed nor denied the reports. They both went on group vacations with Katrina and other friends.

Ileana recently appeared alongside rapper-singer Badshah in a music video. Her last film was 'The Big Bull' (2019), where she played alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Next, she will be appearing in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: The soon groom-to-be will wear ivory-hued outfit, the couple to sport a co-ordinated look!

usechatgpt init success