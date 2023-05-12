Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: The soon groom-to-be will wear ivory-hued outfit, the couple to sport a co-ordinated look!

While fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of Pari and Raghav all decked up in their engagement ensembles tomorrow with bated breath, Raghav's maternal uncle and ace fashion designer, Pawan Sachdeva has shared a sketch of the achkan that the groom-to-be will be wearing on the day of engagement

(Pic courtesy: ANI/ Twitter)

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are believed to get engaged according to multiple reports that are making rounds on news and social media platforms.

The actor-politician duo is all set to exchange rings at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi. While fans are waiting to catch a glimpse of Pari and Raghav all decked up in their engagement ensembles tomorrow with bated breath, Raghav's maternal uncle and ace fashion designer, Pawan Sachdeva has shared a sketch of the achkan that the groom-to-be will be wearing on the day of engagement.

Sachdeva who has shared Raghav's achkan design exclusively with TOI, also spilt beans about Raghav's engagement outfit, Sachdeva said, "Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn't want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture and cuts while making the ivory-hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look,"

According to the report, Raghav was coming for his final fittings today before his engagement with Parineeti on May 14, i.e. tomorrow. As per Sachdeva, Chadha will be pairing his ivory achkan, kurta and trousers with tan-coloured leather shoes.

Pawan, who also happens to be Raghav's maternal uncle, said, "He didn't want to carry any matching mojri in ivory with the look so this was the best choice for him."

Reportedly, the couple will sport a colour-coordinated look on their engagement. The soon bride-to-be, Parineeti, is going to wear an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga. As per various news reports, the 'Ishaqzaade' star is currently, in Delhi with her family and they are overlooking the arrangement for the engagement day.

Parineeti who was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and others, will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' and 'Capsule Gill' alongside Akshay Kumar. Raghav, on the other hand, is a Member of Parliament.