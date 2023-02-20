I'll never retire from acting, will have to be fired, says Shah Rukh Khan

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 February,2023 06:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose latest release 'Pathaan' created a tizzy at the box-office, said that he will never retire from acting - he will have to be fired from it

Bollywood superstar  Shah Rukh Khan whose latest release 'Pathaan' created a tizzy at the box-office, said that he will never retire from acting - he will have to be fired from it! Shah Rukh on Monday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where one asked him about who will be the next big thing after he retires. SRK replied: "I will never retire from acting...I will have to be fired...and maybe even then I will come back hotter!!"


Talking about when he first saw himself on screen, the star said: "I get awkward seeing myself in screen." A user asked him about his favourite car from his line-up and the one he would never sell, SRK told the user that all the news about his luxury cars is "bogus". "Actually I don't have any cool cars...except Hyundai of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus."


One asked about what keeps him occupied when he does "absolutely doing." "Yes, I spend a lot of time doing nothing...it clears the mind for things that I need to do later. "Jo kuch nah karte woh kamaal karte hain." Readers may recall that a few days back, when a fan said that it was his team replying to fan questions on Twitter, the actor said, "Sharma ji har cheez mein jhoot kyon dhoondhte ho…kaha na positive raho Zinda raho!!" Regarding his session, another fan asked whether he picks the questions randomly or only interesting ones. "Interesting is better…otherwise same questions same answers…seems more like Maths not #AskSRK," he wrote back.

Khan had also reacted to several tweets of fans celebrating Pathaan by doing social activities like blood donation drives.  Several also had questions regarding the upcoming film. When asked if the film will have romance, he said, "Main jahan hota hoon wahan romance…dance…bromance hota hi hai." Another fan informed that he has booked tickets for a midnight show of the film but is worried about not getting entry into his house post the film. "Ghar ke bahar hi so jao. Subah aise behave karna jaise morning run se waapis aa rahe ho!! Good idea??" suggested King Khan.

