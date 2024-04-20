Imran Khan laughs off reports of renting Karan Johar's apartment with girlfriend Lekha Washington

It was earlier reported that actor Imran Khan has rented out filmmaker Karan Johar's apartment in Mumbai for Rs 9 lakhs per month

Actor Imran Khan's comeback to the big screen is eagerly awaited by people who have long cherished his films like 'Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na', 'I Hate Luv Storys', 'Delhi Belly' among others. After the release of his debut film 'Jaane Tu...ya Jaane Na' as Jai, he was considered to be the next big thing in Bollywood alongside his contemporary Ranbir Kapoor. However, come 2016, he decided to quit the scene after his film 'Katti Batti' tanked at the box office.

In 2023, Imran Khan surprised everyone when he let social media decide the fate of his comeback and netizens didn't disappoint. While the actor is yet to announce his screen comeback, he has been re-engaging with his audience through social media and giving select interviews. He recently revealed that he does not make use of apps like WhatsApp and Instagram. So how does he post on Instagram? In an interview with Film Companion, he said that he uses Instagram on his desktop and limits the use to posting and not scrolling on it. He does not even follow anyone on the site.

In the same interview, Imran was asked about the reports of him renting filmmaker Karan Johar's apartment for Rs 9 lakh per month. It was also reported that he will be moving in with his girlfriend Lekha Washington in the apartment. Imran burst out laughing at the reports dismissing them as nothing but rumours.

The actor, however, revealed why he moved out of his late grandfather Nasir Hussain's palatial bungalow in Bandra.

"For the past five years, just from the time I separated, I moved into this space where I've lived for the past 5 years. I started by moving into what was a space. And I started bringing things into my space, basis my requirement,” he said adding that he had a television, sofa and three plates. He said that he cleans his own place, made his own bed and washed his dishes as well.

“It was about separating from those external trappings. The things which you're told you want and you start to believe that. And it was about knowing what do I actually get happiness from. I found it to be a much easier existence these past few years. I wanted my own space. I wanted to run and manage it on my own. Again, that was from a sense of, ‘Can I do all of this stuff without getting into the external trappings?’,” Imran added.

He said he cooks his breakfast, but gets the other two meals from his mother's home. He added that he also cuts his own hair. He called it “borderline pathological” behaviour.