Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik drops cryptic hint about divorce

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Avantika Malik, the estranged wife of former Bollywood actor and Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan, has triggered divorce speculations with a social media post

Actor Imran Khan's Instagram


Former Bollywood actor and Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik has sparked divorce speculation with her post on social media.

Avantika took to her Instagram Stories, where she re-shared a video of pop-star Miley Cyrus dancing to her song.

The lyrics "that divorce was the best thing for her" was written on the clip.

Avantika re-shared it and wrote: "Not only her...#justsaying."



Her post comes after Imran made a public appearance holding hands with actor Lekha Washington. The two had worked together in the 2013 film 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola', directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.



Imran Khan, the nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, debuted in the coming-of-age romantic comedy film ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ in 2008. The film was a commercial success. His performance in the film was praised by critics and audiences. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Also, he has worked in some successful Bollywood films like ‘I Hate Luv Storys’ (2010), ‘Delhi Belly’ (2011), ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’(2011) and ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’(2012).


While working as an actor in Bollywood, Imran has shared screen with actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha.

After 10 years being in a Relationship, Avantika Malik and Imran Khan tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Imara.

He was last seen in the 2015 movie 'Katti Batti'. The romantic comedy film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of  UTV Motion Pictures. Imran Khan has also worked as a child artist in films like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’.

 

