International Men's Day 2022: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, say hello to the most stylish men of Bollywood

This International Men’s Day, let’s spare some time and take a closer look at some of the most stylish men of new age Bollywood who can make you go weak on your knees with their impeccable style

They bash bad guys on the big screen; they perform dangerous stunts that seem next to impossible to do in reality, they deliver iconic dialogues that you probably start using them in real life, they make you laugh, they make you cry, they show you how to love and dance their hearts out on peppy dance numbers and what not. Well, who are they? They are ‘heroes’! Our very own filmi heroes who leave no stone unturned when it comes to our entertainment. While ‘which actress wore what’ has always been a hot topic which everybody loves to engage with. The men on the other hand, somehow, get sidelined or say, overshadowed by their female counterparts in matters related to style and fashion. In short, we do not appreciate the sartorial choices of our leading men as much as we do of our beloved leading ladies of Bollywood. Hence, on this International Men’s Day, let’s spare some time and take a closer look at some of the most stylish men of new age Bollywood who can make you go weak on your knees with their impeccable style. So, here’s a toast to our favourite ‘heroes’ who are trendsetters and fashion icons in their own right.

Ranveer Singh: He is the ‘Baap’ of men’s fashion and we totally mean it! The harbinger of gender-fluid fashion in India who proudly owns the badge of ‘quirky fashionista’, Ranveer Singh is a true-blue swagster who sends shockwaves all over every time he steps in a whacky or ‘over the top’ outfit. Floral prints, funky colours from head-to-toe, embellished jackets, oversized active wears, dramatic patterns, gender-inclusive accessories and what not! There’s no stopping for Ranveer’s fashion game. As far as traditional attires are concerned, the actor tries to pull them off in his own ways and boy he does it so effortlessly! One of the sought after men in Bollywood who has the ‘jigra’ to break fashion barriers and he who knows how to fine balance femininity and machismo through dressing without going overboard, dear Ranveer, you are just wow!

Ayushmann Khurrana: Known for his phenomenal acting skills and his courageous choice of films that highlight societal taboos, Ayushmann Khurrana is an ace actor who knows how to up the fashion ante. Ayushmann who will next be seen in ‘Hero’ is a hero in true sense who can bowl you over with his uber cool and glamorous ensembles. While his love for bomber jacket is no longer a secret, puffer jackets, solid shackets, oversized shirts, layered up suits and shimmery tuxedos, etc. are the ingredients that encapsulate Ayushmann’s style statement. For a cool and comfy look, Ayushmann is often seen donning relaxed joggers and sometimes cargos that are all paired up with shirts and sweatshirts. His effervescent red-carpet looks are proof that Ayushmann is a ‘Hero’ of men’s fashion.

Vicky Kaushal: The Punjabi munda of Bollywood who melts hearts with sun-kissed photos, Vicky Kaushal’s effortless yet stylish fashion statements have made him everybody’s favourite. The assorted actor who strikes a right cord with audiences with his flawless performances is the one who gave the guy-next-door aesthetics a glamorous touch. Vicky swears by denim jackets, the ‘Uri’ star has been spotted donning a denim jacket on several occasions. Classic tuxedos with a little bit of shimmer is something you will see Vicky wearing on the red-carpet events. Stylish co-ord sets and oversized tees and shirts are his wardrobe essentials. Also, if layering is an art, then Vicky is probably the master of layering. A desi by heart, Vicky never misses a chance to show-off his Indian-ness with his ethnic ensembles.

Varun Dhawan: The actor who is all set to howl on the silver screen with his upcoming movie, ‘Bhediya’, Varun Dhawan is a star who knows how to make an impressive style statement. Although his gym looks steals the limelight most of the time, but his sartorial choices which includes printed jackets, colourful bomber jackets, hoodies, graphic tees and loose-fitted trousers, Varun knows how to mix up the street look with snazzy fashion. Varun who kicks up a storm every time he shares a shirtless photo, also loves to adorn co-ord sets and leather jackets. While long coats, classic black suits, tuxedos, glitter jackets, solid tees, comfy joggers are his staples, VD knows how to make heads turn with designer ethnic wear.

Arjun Kapoor: Making headlines for his relationship with the Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor is a gentleman who knows how to look fashionable while sticking to the basics. From donning an all-black-look to stealing thunder in youthful colours, Arjun is a chameleon who can flip his fashionable persona with ease. The ‘ishaqzaada’ of Bollywood is a fan of darker tones. Be it black, bottle green, navy blue or dark grey, Arjun likes to wear em’ all. Checkered shirts, sleeveless hoodies, long bomber jackets and printed shirts are Arjun’s favourite picks. Recently Arjun grabbed many eye balls when he appeared in a coral suit with a floral shirt underneath at ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’. Although Arjun is a star who avoids sporting dramatic and extravagant outfits, but he puts his best fashion foot forward with his chic and elegant fashion choices.

