International Students Day 2022 Inspiring movies students should watch

International Students' Day 2022: Inspiring movies students should watch

Updated on: 17 November,2022 11:51 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

These movies will inspire you to give your best at school or college

International Students' Day 2022: Inspiring movies students should watch

3 Idiots


International Students Day is observed on November 17 every year, as a day to honour the accomplishments and contributions of students all over the world. 


Here are some movies that will inspire you to give your best at school or college and achieve your dreams!



3 Idiots


This Rajkummar Hirani movie starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead will inspire you to follow your dreams and pursue excellence instead of chasing success. This 2019 release revolved around the lives of students in engineering college and is the story of them discovering what they really want from life.

Taare Zameen Par

The heart-warming film by Amole Gupte and Aamir Khan released in 2007 and was the story of young Ishaan who is criticised by his parents for his poor academic performance. His disappointed parents send him to boarding school where Ram, an art teacher played by Aamir, realises he has dyslexia and helps him shine by discovering his talents. The movie will inspire you to tap into your potential, even if it means not taking the conventional route. 

English Vinglish

'English Vinglish,' featuring Sridevi in the lead emphasises that there is no age limit to learning. The movie released in 2012, and had Sridevi as Shashi Godbole, a small entrepreneur who enrols in an English speaking course to stop her husband and daughter from mocking her lack of English skills. Her journey will leave you cheering for the protagonist. 

Wake up Sid

As the title suggests the 2009 Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer was a wake up call for students who are lazy and indecisive. Ranbir played a spoilt brat who learnt the value of being financially independent through Konkona's character Aisha Banerjee. 

I am Kalam

'I am Kalam' revolved the protagonist Chhotu and his struggles to pursue his dreams despite the tough situations surrounding him. Set in Rajasthan, the film is inspired by former Indian President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. It was conceptualized after the Right to Education Act was enforced in India.

