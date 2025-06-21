In this heartfelt conversation, Nitanshi Goel opens up about how yoga offers her emotional grounding, mental clarity, and a quiet strength that extends beyond the mat. She shares how the practice has reshaped her view of beauty, success, and self-care — and why it’s her daily magic

Nitanshi Goel

In an age of constant hustle and distraction, finding stillness can feel like a luxury. But for Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel, yoga is that rare space — a gentle pause, a return to self. On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2025, Nitanshi opens up about her personal relationship with yoga, how it shaped her as an actor, and why she believes it's much more than just movement.

A warm hug for the mind and body

“When I think of yoga, I think of a quiet space — a space where I can return to myself,” she says. “It’s more than just movement. It’s a kind of stillness that stays with me long after I’ve stepped off the mat.” For her, yoga is a grounding ritual that encourages her to slow down, breathe, and truly listen — not just to her body, but to her emotions and inner voice. “It’s like giving my mind and body a warm hug.”

The First Attempt: Confusion and Quiet Comfort

Reflecting on her earliest yoga experience, she remembers being young and unsure. “I didn’t really know what I was doing. I struggled with poses and wondered if I was doing them right,” the Laapataa Ladies actor admits. But even then, there was a strange familiarity — “like my body was trying to speak a language I hadn’t yet learned.” Over time, that language became second nature.

On and off the mat: How Yoga grounds her craft

For an actor who constantly shifts between roles, environments, and emotional states, yoga offers a much-needed anchor. “It brings balance — not just in my posture but in my perspective,” she shares. Whether it's helping her breathe through long shoot days or preparing emotionally for intense scenes, yoga serves as her internal compass. “Before difficult scenes, I just sit quietly, soften my shoulders, and focus on my breath. It brings me to a quiet, honest place from where emotions can flow naturally.”

Strength in stillness

Though she enjoys different forms of movement, yoga holds a special place in her heart. “It’s not about pushing limits or proving anything. It’s about tuning in,” she explains. “There’s dignity in its slowness — a peaceful, powerful kind of strength.”

A new definition of beauty and success

Perhaps the most profound impact yoga has had on her is in reshaping her understanding of beauty and success. “Yoga teaches you that beauty is softness — it’s how you carry yourself when no one’s watching,” she says. “Success becomes less about external achievements and more about being in alignment with your values and joy. It shifts your attention inward.”

Her message to young girls

To young girls who think yoga is “boring” or “too slow,” she has this to say, “Try it with an open heart. Sometimes slow is exactly what we need. Yoga is like a quiet superpower — it grows on you.” For those just starting out, she recommends beginning with simple, grounding asanas like Tadasana (Mountain Pose), Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), and Balasana (Child’s Pose). “They help build a gentle connection with your body — and once you start, yoga feels like a little daily magic.”