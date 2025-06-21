On International Day of Yoga, two practitioners — a new convert and a seasoned yogi — share what their practice means and how yoga has transformed their lives and bodies

Anshuka Parwani demonstrates a devi asana variation

Offers clarity to make informed, balanced decisions

I started my practice very early, under the guidance of my mother, even before I knew that what I was practicing was yoga. A lot of it was centred on the lifestyle and philosophy of yoga, which I internalised. However, it was a near-fatal motorcycle accident that helped me to realise that yoga was my calling. I was bedridden for eight months and yoga became my lifeline. My practice helped me to heal physically and mentally. I was inspired to start Anshuka Yoga in 2015, to help others discover that same healing and build the resilience I had discovered.

At the time, when I began my own studio, yoga was still considered very slow, traditional and old-school, and more to do with building flexibility. Today, that perception has changed to a much more holistic view. The underlying science of mind, body and breath has proved its mettle through a lot of research and scientific studies. Now, people associate yoga with cultivating their consciousness and a sense of purpose and building a deeper relationship with their body.

Natarajasana. Pics Courtesy/Anshuka Parwani

The influence of celebrities and yoga instructors on social media cannot be discounted, as it lends yoga an aspirational element, and helps break the stereotypes associated with yoga. As instructors, our role is to channel this curiosity to guide people deeper into the practice.

Interestingly, being bedridden when I began my own yoga journey, my study began with the mental and philosophical aspects of yoga, including the sutras; the physical elements came much later. Through my own practice, I’ve learned that yoga is all about balance. My practice is never structured. I have days of stillness and days of movement. It is about balance of effort and ease, of surrendering and ambition.

One benefit of yoga that isn’t talked about as much as it should be is that yoga helps you to make good intentional decisions by sharpening your intuition. The dhyaan and meditation helps you to be still and in tune with your body. And, as you begin to listen more carefully and closely, you develop clarity that leads you to making better decisions for yourself, the people around you and the environment.

Anshuka Parwani, 37, founder, Anshuka Yoga

Keeps me strong, centred and resilient

I decided to take up yoga two months after my C-section delivery. My motivations were both internal and external: I wanted to be someone my daughter, husband, and even my parents could look up to. I wanted to be strong, balanced and grounded. Importantly, I wanted a practice that would keep me centred and energised. I began training with a yoga instructor roughly two years ago. And, while I had believed that the benefits would mostly have to do with improving my peace of mind, I was surprised at the all-round transformation.

Mishra in a chakrasana

My practice healed me not just physically but also emotionally. It helped me recover from my post partum depression, while also reconnecting with my body. Since I was still healing from my delivery, I was experiencing a lot of stiffness and weakness. And, although I was quite active due to my professional demands, I’d never really followed an exercise routine. I remember struggling with even the simplest bends; my body felt stiff, heavy and disconnected. But slowly, week by week, breath by breath, I started noticing changes. One day, I flowed into a full forward bend without that usual tension or hesitation — and that felt like my ‘aha’ moment. It wasn’t just about the pose; it was about feeling capable again. That moment reminded me how resilient the body can be, and how consistent practice truly leads to transformation.

A shoulder-stand variation. Pics Courtesy/Drishti Mishra

It helped that I was willing to take it slow and create a routine, a discipline I could stick to, even with the many demands of motherhood and entrepreneurship. I noticed how gradually, yoga was helping me to release the stiffness, exhaustion and overwhelming emotions. What really took me by surprise was how strong and toned I’ve become with yoga. My practice has sculpted my body from within, and built strength that feels real and lasting.

Drishti Mishra, 33, entrepreneur