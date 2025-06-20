Actor Isha opens up about how yoga has grounded her through a decade in the film industry, helping her find peace, strength, and balance. From supporting women’s health to becoming a family ritual, she shares insights, myth-busting tips, and her go-to asanas for beginners and weight loss

Isha Koppikar

Listen to this article International Yoga Day 2025: Isha Koppikar's go-to poses for beginners, weight loss, and mental clarity x 00:00

Actor and wellness advocate Isha Koppikar opens up about her decade-long journey with yoga, how it keeps her anchored in the chaotic world of cinema, and why she believes it's essential for every woman.

In the midst of a demanding film career, actor Isha turned to yoga over ten years ago—not just for physical fitness, but for something much deeper.

“The film world can get super hectic, and I needed something to ground me,” Isha recalls. “What started as a way to stay fit slowly turned into my go-to for peace, strength, and serious soul connection.”

The mental anchor in a visual industry

For Isha, yoga has been more than just a physical routine—it’s a mental anchor.

“In an industry that’s all about how things look, yoga helps me stay real and grounded,” she says. “Meditation taught me to pause and take a beat. Whether it’s a win or a tough day, yoga helps me handle it all with grace—and without losing myself.”

Yoga and women’s health: A lifelong support system

Isha passionately advocates yoga’s role in supporting women through every life stage—from menstruation to motherhood.

“Gentle asanas and breathwork can ease cramps, fatigue, and mood swings during menstruation,” she explains. “In pregnancy, yoga improves posture, strengthens key muscle groups, and creates a calm, focused mindset. Postpartum, it aids physical recovery and emotional grounding. Most importantly, it helps women reconnect with their own identity and body after childbirth—a part that’s often overlooked.”

Yoga at home: A family practice

Yoga isn’t just Isha’s personal ritual—it’s part of her family life.

“My daughter often joins me—and honestly, kids are such natural yogis,” she smiles. “It’s not just about the asanas; it’s about building awareness, stillness, and presence. These are values I want her to grow up with because yoga isn’t something you do—it’s something you live.”

Debunking Yoga myths

Isha is quick to call out common misconceptions that discourage beginners.

“One big myth is that you need to be super flexible to do yoga. Not true at all—yoga is for every body, at every stage,” she says. “Another one? That it’s boring. Just try a few rounds of Surya Namaskar and you’ll feel how powerful and energising it is.”

Isha’s Yoga picks for beginners

If you’re new to yoga, Isha suggests starting with these simple yet effective poses:

Tadasana (Mountain Pose): Improves posture and grounding

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose): Builds balance and focus

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Strengthens the spine and opens the heart

Shavasana: “Never skip this one—it’s the reset we all need,” she adds.

Yoga for healthy weight loss: Isha’s go-to poses

Isha believes weight loss through yoga should be mindful and sustainable.

“Bhastrika boosts metabolism and wakes up your system. Kapal Bhati is my go-to for detox and that inner glow. When you clear the blocks, fat loss becomes natural, not forced.”

Her recommended asanas include:

Surya Namaskar: A full-body workout that boosts metabolism

Naukasana (Boat Pose): Builds core strength and tones the body

Balasana (Child’s Pose): Reduces stress and supports mindful weight loss

“It’s not about doing more—it’s about showing up, staying consistent, and listening to your body,” she concludes.