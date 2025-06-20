Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Exclusive How yoga became Malaika Aroras safe space in difficult times International Yoga Day 2025

Exclusive: How yoga became Malaika Arora’s safe space in difficult times | International Yoga Day 2025

Updated on: 21 June,2025 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

On International Yoga Day 2025, Malaika Arora, who has defied age with her flawless skin and a sculpted physique, tells Mid-day why yoga is her safe space

Malaika Arora on International Yoga Day 2025

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, who has been a strong advocate of yoga for years, admits that it has brought a beautiful balance into her life. On International Yoga Day 2025, the Bollywood beauty, who has defied age with her flawless skin and a sculpted physique tells Mid-day that with yoga, she feel physically stronger, more flexible, and how mentally it has helped her slow down and stay focused, while emotionally it has given her clarity and calm even during tough times. 

Malaika Arora’s go-to yoga asana is Surya Namaskar


Malaika shares that yoga gave her a sense of peace, strength, and self-connection, which also translated into building a wellness brand. She states, “Yoga is more than just movement, it’s a way of life. It works on your mind, body, and soul together. That inner connection is what sets it apart for me.”


When asked how she maintains the consistency despite a hectic schedule, she avers, “I don’t put pressure on myself. Even if I have just 20 minutes, I make time for the mat. I’ve learned it’s not about doing a long practice, it’s about showing up regularly, no matter where I am.” 

Malaika swears by Surya Namaskars. “They energize me, stretch the whole body, and help me feel centered. It’s a great way to start the day,” she adds. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

How yoga became Malaika Arora’s safe space 

Malaika has experienced her fair share of ups and downs in life. Elaborating on how yoga played a significant role during these times, she says, “There have been phases when life felt overwhelming, and yoga became my safe space. It gave me perspective and helped me process things with more clarity and calm.”

Sharing her advice for beginners who find yoga intimidating, Malaika urges them to avoid overthinking. “Yoga is for everybody and every age. You don’t need to be flexible or perfect. Just be open and kind to yourself. Make your well-being a priority. Self-care isn’t selfish, it’s essential. Whether it’s yoga, walking, or just breathing deeply, take time to connect with yourself. Your body and mind will thank you,” she concludes. 

