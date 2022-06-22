Breaking News
International Yoga Day: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable glimpse of her 'Jeh baba'

Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the picture, Jeh's nanny could be spotted sitting close to Jeh. The adorable baby could be seen enjoying and performing a yoga asana at his home on a colourful mat with pictures of animals along with 'zoo' engraved on it

Picture courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account


On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan performed yoga with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.

On Tuesday, the fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable glimpse of her younger son 'Jeh'. She captioned the picture, "Balance...such an important word to life and Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day people ...My Jeh baba."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)


