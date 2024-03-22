IPL 2024 opening ceremony: AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam shared stage and gave a performance worth remembering

The IPL season is back! The league started with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai ahead of the opening match between CSK and RCB. Adding a musical touch to the grand opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League, music maestros AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam left the audience in awe with their melodious performances.

Sonu Nigam started his performance with the song 'Vande Mataram' and later Rahman joined him on stage.

From 'Jai Ho' to 'Nee Singham Dhan', the music legend performed a collection of his blockbusters. The energy at the stadium was electric as the singers performed for the audience seated there. Not only AR Rahman, and Sonu Nigam but also Mohit Chauhan, and Neeti Mohan among others set the stage ahead of the match.

Making it more special 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances at the ceremony. Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar captivated the audience with a power-packed performance at the ceremony. He grooved to his iconic songs including 'Make some Noise for the desi boyz', 'Hare Ram Hare Ram' to 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'. Chote Miyan Tiger showed off his moves on the song 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from the movie "War'. The two actors will soon be seen together in the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' that is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 10.

The Chennai Super King (captain Ruturaj Gaikwad) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Captain Faf du Plessis) have faced each other in 31 matches so far, where Chennai won 20 and Bengaluru registered just 10 victories.

(with inputs from ANI)