A viral video of Virat Kohli engaging in a cute banter with Anushka, Vamika, and Akaay, from the Chinaswammy Stadium, has left netizens awestruck.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pic/Instagram, X

Listen to this article Virat Kohli's cute video call with Anushka Sharma, kids Vamika, Akaay after RCB beat PBKS goes viral - watch x 00:00

Following his side's win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli was seen dialing his actor-wife Anushka Sharma for a video call. A viral video of him engaging in a cute banter with his family, including kids Vamika and Akaay, from the Chinaswammy Stadium, has left netizens awestruck.



Virat Kohli on the video call with Anushka Sharma. ❤️



- A wholesome moment at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/dCGyhYr5R9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 25, 2024

Speaking after the match, Virat, who also missed the Test series against England due to his son's birth, said, "We were not in the country. We were at a place where people weren't recognizing us. Just to feel normal for two months was a surreal experience. Of course, things become totally different with two kids from a family perspective. Just being together, the connection with the older kid too is amazing. I could not have been more grateful to God for the opportunity that I got to spend time with the family. It was amazing to be another person on the road."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to a son Akaay.

Announcing the arrival of the little one, Anushka and Virat in a social media post wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has a sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' in her kitty. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing the film with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. The film marks the actor's comeback after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

(With inputs from ANI)