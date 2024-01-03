Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Groom-to-be's special post for Aamir Khan's daughter on their big day is too cute to miss; see pic!

Just a few hours before the wedding, the excited groom-to-be dropped a mushy post for his lady love Ira Khan

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Groom-to-be's special post for Aamir Khan's daughter on their big day is melting everyone's hearts. The excited groom, Nupur Shikhare, has been romantically involved with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan for a long time. The two are tying the knot today in a special Maharashtrian-style wedding. The day yesterday was about all things Haldi and Mehendi, with the nuptials being slated for today. Just a few hours before the wedding, the excited groom-to-be dropped a mushy post for his lady love Ira Khan.

Not too long ago, Nupur Shikhare took to Instagram to share his excitement about his impending wedding to Ira Khan. The groom-to-be special post for Aamir Khan's daughter on their big day was just too romantic for netizens to handle. Nupur dropped some pictures from one of their family functions, which he captioned, "One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira (accompanied by a red-heart and kiss emoji) I love you so much (accompanied by kiss emojis)"

Pinkvilla reports suggested that Ira Khan has declined the traditional gifts and, in true Ira fashion, has opted for a more meaningful alternative. The report stated that for the guests who insist on buying gifts, Ira has instead countered with the thoughtful gesture of suggesting that the guests donate to her NGO, the Agatsu Foundation.

As we know, Ira Khan's commitment to philanthropy and social causes is unmatched. She serves as the founder and CEO of Agatsu, an NGO dedicated to mental health and well-being.

In October 2022, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love, "Will you marry me?". Ira responded with a 'yes' and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping. Sharing the video the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos on social media. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating.

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in the presence of close friends and family members. From Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta, and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.