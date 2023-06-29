Irrfan Khan, Mahima Chaudhary's 'Apno Se Bewafai' to be released in theatres on June 30

Initially slated for May, Irrfan’s swansong Apno Se Bewafai to release tomorrow after being dubbed in four languages

Irrfan Khan

It has been a long journey to the big screen for 'Apno Se Bewafai—No Rewind in Life', Irrfan Khan’s swansong. Prakash Bhalekar’s directorial venture was first slated to hit the marquee in 2020, but the pandemic played spoilsport. After waiting it out for three years, the makers lined it up for a May 26 release, only to defer it again. As the Khan and Mahima Chaudhary-starrer opens in cinemas tomorrow, producer Piyush Shah says that it was pushed by a month to accommodate its dubbing in four languages.

“We are having an all-India release tomorrow, in over 400 screens. It’s a family entertainer, which we hope will reach out to many Irrfan fans. [His reach] was not confined to only Hindi cinema, people all over India loved him and his movies. By dubbing the film in different languages, we can reach out to a wider audience,” says the producer.

'Apno Se Bewafai' tells the story of Khan’s character, a married man who has an extra-marital affair and how it affects his family. Even though the drama has been dubbed in English, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu, the producer says the June 30 release is restricted to the Hindi version. He adds, “As the distributors’ demands from other states come to us, we will start releasing the dubbed languages.”