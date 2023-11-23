Is Shah Rukh Khan all game to do bike stunts like Tom Cruise? Actor reacts!

Shah Rukh Khan reacted whether he'll be open to performing bike stunts like Tom Cruise in his films during the latest Ask SRK session

Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise

Shah Rukh Khan was back on X with another session of Ask SRK on Wednesday. The superstar launched the first song from Dunki, titled Lutt Putt, featuring him with Taapsee Pannu. Amid the positive response to the Arijit Singh track, he interacted with his fans and answered their questions.

Shah Rukh, who is often called India's Tom Cruise, responded to a fan who asked him, "Have you ever thought of doing something like Tom Cruise did in MI:7?" The reply was, "Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar!!!"

Mere paas motorcycle nahi hai yaar!!! #Dunki https://t.co/pr0Y4vaGmr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Casey O'Neill, who worked with Shah Rukh on Pathaan and Tom on projects like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible series to name a few, opened up about similarities between the superstars. In an interview, he shared with IANS, "They are both true professionals in their craft and so talented. Tom Cruise is a fearless actor who lives and breathes his craft and wants to push the envelope when it comes to his body and his cinema to only entertain audiences. SRK is just the same."

He added, "Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body, he has unlearnt and learnt action to deliver 'Pathaan' as an entertainer like no other. Both are driven and committed lovers of cinema who will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy. I have worked with Tom on many exciting films. We all have enjoyed working with each other through the years. It was a pleasure working with another global movie star like Shah Rukh Khan and seeing him transform into an action star that no one has ever seen before."

Workwise, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Dunki on December 21, 2023. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and an ensemble. The socio-drama is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Kanika Dhillon, Abhijaat Joshi and Hirani.

On the other hand, Tom was last seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One this year. The second part has been pushed to 2025 due to Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA strike. The tentative date issued in the media is May 23, 2025.