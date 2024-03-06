ISPL Opening Ceremony: Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya and others graced the opening night of the first-ever tennis ball T10 cricket tournament

Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar and Suriya do the Naatu Naatu hookstep

Listen to this article ISPL Opening Ceremony: Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya join hands for 'Naatu Naatu' on cricket field, watch x 00:00

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, gears up for its inaugural season, set to commence on Wednesday, at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. For the opening ceremony, several celebrities including team owners made their presence felt.

Actor Ram Charan who is also the team owner of 'Falcon Risers Hyderabad brought in the 'Naatu Naatu' energy on the field and made others dance with him. A video sees Ram Charan dancing with Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya to the beats on 'Naatu Naatu' at the ceremony. Akshay Kumar is the owner of the team 'Srinagar Ke Veer' while Suriya is the owner of 'Chennai Singhams'.

Akshay Kumar also put up a spectacular act at the opening ceremony as he made an entry doing summersault. Check out the video:

Suriya also made a roaring entry on the stadium to the beats of 'Singham':

A video of Abhishek Bachchan greeting Ram Charan, Suriya, and Akshay Kumar at the stands has also surfaced. Amitabh Bachchan is the team owner of Mumbai.

The ISPL aims to serve as a vital platform for unearthing hidden talents in tennis ball cricket, providing a unique space for emerging cricketers to shine. With the potential to capture the nation’s attention, the league promises to showcase remarkable talent and create a lasting impact on Indian cricket.

The opening night will see a match between Akshay Kumar's team 'Srinagar Ke Veer' and Amitabh Bachchan's team 'Majhi Mumbai'.

ISPL will feature six teams, each owned by franchises representing Mumbai (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). Shastri also said that one had to be street smart and quick-thinking to succeed as a batter in tennis-ball cricket. He saw the tournament as a great platform for young talent to get opportunities.