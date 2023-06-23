It's sibling summer for Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan in London; see pic

Soha is currently spending some quality time with her husband Kunal and daughter Inaaya in London. Saif along with Kareena and their kids are also in the city

Picture Courtesy/Soha Ali Khan's Instagram account

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha share a great bond and the duo never fails to inspire fans with sibling goals. The brother-sister duo is currently in London. While Soha is spending time with her husband Kunal and daughter Inaaya, Saif is spending his holiday with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids, Taimur and Jeh.

Recently, Soha took to Instagram and dropped a picture with her handsome brother Saif. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Sibling summer continues."

In the picture, Saif is seen dressed in an uber-cool outfit donning a blue t-shirt that he paired with a blue half jacket and denim. Soha, on the other hand, opted for a tank top paired with black-white printed jeggings. She wrapped a coat around her waist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha also shared a picture with her sister Saba wearing the same outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

On Tuesday, the 'Tum Mile' actor shared a happy family picture which she captioned, "Does this count as 'training'? #summer2023."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. While the film had a great opening weekend, it saw a decline from its first Monday owing to negative word of mouth. The film has been trashed for poor storyline, VFX and dialogues. Several also accused the film of making a mockery of the Ramayana.

After major backlash for the dialogues of the film, the makers decided to revamp the dialogues. The dialogue by Lord Hanuman which was initially, 'Jalegi tere baap ki' has now been replaced with 'Jalegi tere Lanka ki'.

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film marks his debut in the Telugu film industry.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.